In 2020, AP photographers captured a world in distress

A 64-year-old woman weeps, hugging her husband as he lay dying in the COVID-19 unit of a California hospital. A crowded refugee camp in Lesbos, Greece, engulfed in flames, disgorges a string of migrants fleeing this hell on Earth. Rain-swept protesters, enraged by the death of George Floyd in police custody, rail against the system and the heavens. This is the world that Associated Press photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe — natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. And, in every corner of that world, the coronavirus.
This year, a picture from Richmond made the cut as one of the top photos depicting 2020. The photo taken on June 23, shows protestors waiting with shields and gas masks inside the circle around the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue.