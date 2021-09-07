Inmate dies following medical emergency inside Virginia Beach Correctional Center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — An inmate at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center has died following a medical emergency Sunday afternoon.

According to officials from the Virginia Beach Correctional Center, the inmate, identified as 47-year-old Marvin Williams Jr., initially reported to a deputy sheriff that he was feeling unwell Sunday morning and was taken to the jail’s medical division for further treatment.

He returned to his cell in medical observation. Later that day around 1:41 p.m., a deputy sheriff found Williams unresponsive during a routine security check. A release from the correctional center states he was last responsive around 1:35 p.m. when was seen sitting up and eating.

Officials say he received immediate medical attention from deputies, jail nurses and medics from the Virginia Beach Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services, however he succumbed to his illness.

Williams was pronounced dead at 2:16 p.m. Sunday.

He was arrested and booked on August 17 on one felony charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Norfolk determined that Williams died of natural causes, “ruptured aortic dissection due to hypertensive cardiovascular disease with morbid obesity as a contributing factor,” according to the release.

The death is under investigation as per in-custody deaths. Officials say no foul play is suspected.