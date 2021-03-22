‘It looked like a war zone’; Sister of slain security guard says argument led to Henrico parking lot shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The sister of a security guard killed in a Henrico County shopping center, earlier this month, is sharing what she says happened the night her brother was killed, 34-year old Jae Richardson.

The shooting happened right off the Richmond Henrico Turnpike and left two people dead and four critically wounded. It’s been nine days since the shooting and Henrico Police have not released any details about what happened during the early morning hours of Mar. 13.

Queen Richardson, Jae’s sister, said the incident started at an after-hours lounge in the Meadowoods Sqaure shopping center and turned deadly.

“It looked like a war zone happened,” Richardson told 8News as she described the aftermath of the scene.

Richardson said she got a call that her brother wasn’t moving and was shot, going on to say she thought it was a joke. However, when the calls kept coming in, she said she grabbed her stuff and ran out of the house to the crime scene. When she arrived, Richardson said the parking lot was covered in chaos.

“Shoes, clothes, like everything was spread all over the parking lot,” Richardson said. “Almost like people had their stuff and just dropped it.”

Richardson said yellow police tape was lined all over the shopping center, calling the incident a ‘shoot-out’.

“Everybody just started shooting,” Richardson explained. “My brother was still laying out here, but they had him covered up in a sheet.”

Just after 3 a.m. on March 13, Henrico officers responded to Meadowood Square for a shots fired call. Police say six men were shot; four suffered critical injuries and two died on the scene.

Last week, vigils were held remembering 32-year-old Markus Floyd and 34-year-old Sadao “Jae” Richardson.

Emotional at the vigil, Richardson fought back tears as she addressed a crowd saying, “this right here has to stop.”







Richardson and Jae were a brother-sister security guard duo who both worked to protect the community, providing security for private events, concerts, clubs and other entertainment venues. She said Jae was a mentor for many, had his own clothing line and put his faith and children first.

Although she knows nothing will bring her brother back, she wants to know who pulled the trigger.

Jae was working security at the after-hours lounge when he was shot. Richardson says it was only his second night on the job and it would’ve been his last night because he was getting bad vibes about the situation.

“He was like, I don’t want you working here,” Richardson said. “We’re not working here. I’m going to find something else because I don’t even wanna be here.”

Jae’s last night on the job, suddenly became his last night on Earth. Richardson said a conflict started inside of the after-hours lounge, prompting security to kick people out. The argument spilled into the parking lot, someone opened fire, and we’re told bullets started flying in all directions.

Richardson said her brother took off his bulletproof vest to try and diffuse the confrontation and show the men that he was ‘just like them’, however minutes later when the gunfire erupted Jae died from a single bullet to the chest.

“You’re not hard, you’re not a gangster just to pull out a gun,” Richardson said. “My nephew can shoot. A 5-year-old can pull a trigger, that’s easy. To be able to face someone and deal with your issue that’s what makes you a man. We need to do better.”







Richardson believes the after-hours lounge should not have been open in the first place. 8News checked in with Virginia ABC who confirmed that no active liquor license is registered to the lounge at this time.

On the door of the building is a notice posted by the county notifying the public that it is now shutdown.

Henrico Police is continuing to investigate the shooting incident, but if you know anything give the department a call.