‘It was unacceptable’: Chesterfield polling changes causes confusion for voters

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One voter in Chesterfield County was upset over polling changes during Tuesday’s Primary Election.

Tynesha O’Quinn told 8News she tried to vote at her usual polling location only to be told she was at the wrong precinct.

O’Quinn has been a registered Chesterfield County voter since 2006. On Tuesday, she said she got off work to go cast her ballot at the Transformation Church. A volunteer told her the location had changed.

“At first I thought maybe for a minute she was joking, but she was very serious,” O’Quinn said. “So I said when did this happen.”

Five precincts in Chesterfield were split including O’Quinn’s to help reduce lines and free up parking.

The registrar’s office said they mailed out over 100,000 notices alerting voters their precinct had changed in April. The letters let voters know their polling place change or redistricting change.

However, the office says a few thousand notices did get sent back. O’Quinn said she never received a notice.

“I don’t recognize any of these documents,” O’Quinn said. “It really would have been helpful for yesterday but no I never received any of these.”

O’Quinn said although she was frustrated Tuesday she was not going to go home without casting her ballot.

“It did not keep me from voting, O’Quinn said. “Actually it made me want to vote even more.”

The registrars’ office does plan on sending out additional notices again in October, so voters need to keep a close eye on their mail. If you have any questions you can call the office at (804) 748-1471.

