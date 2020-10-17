IU student dies in out-of-state shooting while trying to break up fight

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Police in Alabama arrested a man Friday after a shooting that left an IU student dead.

Our sister station in Alabama, CBS42 reports the shooting happened in the 1700 block of University Boulevard around 1:30 Friday morning. When they arrived, they found 19-year-old Schuyler Bradley suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

A suspect in the case, Zachary Profozich, was charged with murder in connection with Bradley’s death. Police say it appears that Bradly and Profozich were involved in an argument before the shooting.

One of Bradley’s fraternity brothers tells us that Bradley was visiting the son of a former Colts player at The University of Alabama. He said Bradley was shot while trying to break up a fight.

Bradley was a student with Indiana University and a member of the Acacia fraternity. Before attending Indiana University, Bradley attended Carmel High School where he was an office assistant for the athletic department.

Jim Inskeep, athletic director for Carmel High School said Bradley made an impact in the lives of many people.

“He had such a great nature about him,” Inskeep said, “I enjoyed being around him. I think you would hear that from a lot of people.”

Indiana University released a statement Saturday about Bradley’s death, offering counseling to those who need assistance.

Our thoughts are with the family after this terribly tragic circumstance. Student affairs staff has been in contact with them as they navigate this difficult time. We’re providing counseling to his fellow fraternity members and encourage any other students who need assistance to contact Counseling and Psychological Services.

A family friend of Bradley organized a GoFundMe to help pay for his hospital bills, funeral costs, transportation and housing costs for the family. As of the time of this report, the fundraiser has raised $46,793 of its $50,000 goal.