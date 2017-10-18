Jefferson Davis Monument vandalized for second night in a row

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For the second night in a row, the Jefferson Davis statue on Monument Avenue was vandalized with red spray paint. This time, the graffiti on the statue reads, “Racist BAN KKK.”

This comes 24 hours after the statue was spray painted in red with the word, “Racist.”

No arrests have been made.

The city reports that more than $12,000 has been spent on cleaning vandalized monuments since 2015.

