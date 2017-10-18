Jefferson Davis Monument vandalized for second night in a row

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For the second night in a row, the Jefferson Davis statue on Monument Avenue was vandalized with red spray paint. This time, the graffiti on the statue reads, “Racist BAN KKK.”

This comes 24 hours after the statue was spray painted in red with the word, “Racist.”

BREAKING: Jefferson Davis monument vandalized for the second night in a row. Red spray paint reads, “Racist BAN KKK” @8NEWS #GMRVA pic.twitter.com/9wX7yP5TK3– Amy Simpson (@amysimpson8news) October 18, 2017

HAPPENING NOW: Crews are power washing and scrubbing red grafitti from the Jefferson Davis statue on Monument Ave. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/YFHUEd1Psq– Amy Simpson (@amysimpson8news) October 18, 2017

No arrests have been made.

The city reports that more than $12,000 has been spent on cleaning vandalized monuments since 2015.This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.Click hereto download the new-and-improved 8News AppNever miss another Facebook post from 8NewsFind 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.