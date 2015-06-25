Jefferson Davis statue on Monument Ave vandalized

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- McGuire VA Medical Center in Richmond broke the law when it continued its deadly dog research, according to a new report Tuesday from the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General.

The report, which is entitled “The Veterans Health Administration Did Not Get Secretary’s Approval Before Using Canines for Medical Research,” found eight dog studies, including five at McGuire, “that were not in compliance with the law for an average of 206 days.” It cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars.