HARRISONBURG, Va. (WRIC) — James Madison University softball has canceled its final games of the 2022 season following the recent death of sophomore catcher Lauren Bernett.

Bernett passed away Monday, April 25 — and the community mourned the loss of a “high-achieving” member of the team.

“This was an extremely difficult decision and one that was not made lightly,” JMU Head Coach Loren LaPorte said. “We are so grateful for the support of our fans all season and for the love from the softball community during the past week. We will use this time to continue healing and to honor Lauren’s memory while finishing the academic semester strong. Most importantly, we’re thinking about our graduating seniors whose careers have come to an abrupt conclusion. We will make sure that they are honored for the commitment and dedication they have made as student-athletes at James Madison University.”

The cancellations include a contest on May 3 against the University of Virginia and a three-game league series on May 6 and 7 against Elon.

Five games were previously called off last week, including the Wednesday double-header against Longwood and the scheduled weekend series against Delaware.

JMU concludes its season at 21-21 overall and 10-5 in conference play.