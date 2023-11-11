HARRISONBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The James Madison University football program, has been selected to host their third appearance on the premier weekly college football television program, College Gameday.

This will be happening next Saturday, November 18th on ESPN from 9 a.m. to Noon, when College Gameday airs.

Number 21 JMU (10-0) will be hosting App State (6-4) in a Sun Belt Conference game, next Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. on ESPN+.

More information regarding this upcoming appearance on College Gameday, will be shared on JMUSports.com as soon as they become available.

