CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — John Tyler Community College is hosting two part-time job and internship fairs later this month.

The first fair is set for Jan. 28 at the school’s Midlothian Campus on Charter Colony Parkway. On Jan. 30, a second fair is set for the Chester Campus on Jefferson Davis Highway. Both fairs run from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Both fairs are free and open to the public – and there is no need to register.

More information can be found here.