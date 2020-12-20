Johns Hopkins shares COVID Grinch comic to highlight holiday safety precautions

News

by: Bianca Marais

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health via Facebook

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJHL) – The Johns Hopkins School of Public Health shared a social media campaign highlighting COVID-19 safety precautions for this Christmas season with a playful Grinch picture series.

The popular children’s book by Dr. Seuss was changed into a COVID-19 warning system geared at children and families over the Christmas season. It aims to warn people against large gatherings, and urges mask-wearing.

Coronavirus Updates

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events