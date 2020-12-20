Johns Hopkins shares COVID Grinch comic to highlight holiday safety precautions

Here's a closer look at COVID-19 vaccine facts Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. José Romero did not mince words at Tuesday's COVID-19 briefing, "this pandemic is not under control."

Watch Live: Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine shots to leave warehouses, widening US push to immunize Trucks and planes loaded with doses of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine are expected on Sunday to leave warehouses en route for healthcare facilities around the United States in a push to distribute the second approved COVID-19 vaccine.

2nd COVID-19 vaccine authorized in US preparing to ship out Workers on Sunday began packaging shipments of the second COVID-19 vaccine authorized in the U.S., a desperately needed boost to efforts to bring the coronavirus pandemic under control.

Hospitals try to keep pace, stores close during virus surge LOS ANGELES (AP) — California hospitals are battling to find beds to house patients amid fears the explosion of coronavirus cases will exhaust staffing resources. As of Saturday, nearly 17,400 people were hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 infections — more than double the previous peak reached in July — and a state model that […]

Lasting COVID-19 side effects force patients to change their diets, lifestyles A fraction of recovered COVID-19 patients are struggling with a long-lasting side effect that prevents them from enjoying common foods.

Washington, D.C., bans indoor dining for 3 weeks As cases of COVID-19 continue to surge, Washington, D.C. is banning indoor dining for the next few weeks.

Dr Fauci: 'I vaccinated Santa Claus myself.' Says Jolly 'Ol Saint Nick is ready for Christmas "I took a trip up there to the North Pole. I went there and I vaccinated Santa Claus myself. I measured his level of immunity and he is good to go!" Dr. Fauci said

One family's virus nightmare reflects deepening US crisis First, Theresa Pirozzi’s 85-year-old dad got sick and was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance. Days later, her mom was so weak she could barely walk. Now, instead of getting ready for Christmas, Pirozzi is anxiously awaiting updates from the hospital where both of her parents are in intensive care with the coronavirus.

General sorry for 'miscommunication' over vaccine shipments The Army general in charge of getting COVID-19 vaccines across the United States apologized on Saturday for “miscommunication” with states over the number of doses to be delivered in the early stages of distribution.