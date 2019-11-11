JP JumPers Giving Tree to collect gifts for special needs community

RICHMOND, Va(WRIC)–You can help make the holidays better for folks with special needs living right here in RVA. The JP Jumpers Giving Tree Launches on November 16th at Max’s Positive Vibe Cafe. People can stop in and get a name off the tree and purchase a gift to make someone happy.

There are 200 names on the tree this year, and there’s no limit on ages. Stop by between Noon and 4pm to get a name and grab a bite. Max’s Positive Vibe Cafe has been supporting the special needs community for 15 years. It’s a training site for workers with special needs so that they can learn about working in the restaurant industry. You can read more about t JP JumPers and the Giving Tree here. You can check out the menu for Max’s Positive Vibe Cafe here. The collected gifts will be handed out at a big event coming up in December.