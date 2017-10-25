Judge extends injunction blocking statue removal in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — A temporary injunction blocking the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue in Charlottesville has been granted.

As a result, the statue may not be removed until a final decision is made in a recent lawsuit to stop the statue from being removed.

The injunction was also extended to include the Stonewall Jackson statue located in Justice Park.

An original injunction was only scheduled to run through Nov. 2, but will now remain in place until a final order is made in the lawsuit.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.