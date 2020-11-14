Judges rule against 6 Trump campaign lawsuits to invalidate nearly 9,000 Pennsylvania ballots

PENNSYLVANIA (KXAN/CNN) — Six lawsuits filed by Pres. Donald Trump’s campaign have failed to get nearly 9,000 absentee ballots in Pennsylvania invalidated, CNN reports.
On Friday, two judges threw out the cases, which the Trump campaign complained should not be counted because their outer envelopes lacked names, dates, and/or addresses.
Ultimately, the judges ruled the ballots were valid and they will be processed.
In one case, Judge Richard Haaz, of the Montgomery Court of Common Pleas ruled that 592 mail-in ballots will be counted because the state doesn’t require voters to fill out the envelope sections. Additionally, the instructions on the ballots didn’t tell voters to do so.
Haaz wrote in his ruling, “Voters should not be disenfranchised by reasonably relying upon voting instructions provided by election officials.”
The Trump campaign says it wasn’t claiming these ballots were fraudulent, just that they had questions about whether or not they followed the rules. Had the lawsuits been successful, however, the discounting of these 9,000 ballots wouldn’t have been enough to topple Biden’s win in Pennsylvania.
With nearly a week since the 2020 Presidential Election was called for President-elect Joe Biden, the Trump campaign has pushed forward with lawsuits attempting to discredit validity of thousands of votes based on still unsubstantiated or fully discredited claims of fraud.
The votes being disputed are notably from states which were called for Biden, or in which Biden is currently leading.
2020 ELECTION COVERAGE
LATEST UPDATES
- A coalition of federal and state officials said Thursday that they have no evidence that votes were compromised or altered in last week's presidential election, rejecting unsubstantiated claims of widespread fraud advanced by President Donald Trump and many of his supporters.
- The Richmond Office of the General Registrar says they will be closing through Nov. 20 after learning of an additional COVID-19 in the office. General Registrar Kirk Showalter says the closure is out of an abundance of caution.
- Biden is continuing to set up his administration, however members of Congress disagree on when he should start receiving intelligence briefings.
- President Donald Trump has asserted that the presidential election was undermined by voter fraud claiming that people voted using the identities of dead people in Pennsylvania and Michigan. Those claims are unfounded. There is no proof of foul play involving deceased voters in the election, according to officials in both states.
- Richmond City Council candidate Tavarris Spinks filed a Freedom of Information Act request Thursday seeking details from the city's general registrar on what led to discrepancies between last week's unofficial vote count and the final results in the 2nd District race.
- Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Fetterman asks for $1M voter fraud reward: 'I’d like mine in Sheetz gift cards pls'Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman takes his Texas counterpart up on his voter fraud reward offer.
- A presidential transition process typically begins months before Inauguration Day, however this year that process is delayed due to the Trump administration’s legal challenges to election results.
- A breakdown of Republican efforts to fight the vote tally in six states that Biden won or is leading:
- Like many hallmarks of the Trump presidency, the messages contained all-caps lettering and blatant mistruths about voter fraud during the Nov. 3 election. They also mislead supporters about where the money would go.