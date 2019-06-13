July Jingle Run benefits Christmas Mother Program

The Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Christmas Mother is hosting one of two annual events in July to raise money for those who need help in the holiday season.

Coming up July 20th is the July Jingle Run, featuring a Kids Run, a 5k Walk/Run, a costume contest, snacks, music, and more. Come out to Pocahontas State Park decked out in your Christmas in July gear for a ton of fun! It’s happening from 8:30am until 11:30am.

Registration for the races is $12 for children, and $35 for adults. Guests are also encouraged to bring books and board games to donate to the Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Christmas Mother Program.

For more information on the event, and how to register, visit https://www.JulyJingleRun.com.

