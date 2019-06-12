RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC ) — The RVA community is invited this weekend to come out and celebrate ‘Juneteenth: A Freedom Celebration’ for food, fun, live music and more!

The festivities get underway Friday, June 14 at Main Street Station and concludes on June 16. Senator Mark Warner is scheduled to be at the celebration on Saturday.

The event is presented by the Elegba Folklore Society.

The June 19 holiday is a celebration of the abolishment of slavery, and the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States on June 19, 1865. In 2007, Virginia passed a resolution recognizing Juneteenth as a state holiday.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.