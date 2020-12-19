17-year-old arrested in York County homicide

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a 17-year-old Newport News boy linked to a fatal shooting, early Saturday morning.

Police said the teenager shot the victim, Jordan Miller, 15, of James City County, on the night of Dec. 13, at the 100 block of Drew Road. Miller was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The 17-year old was charged with one count of second degree murder, and one count of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Newport News Police Department in the apprehension of the offender.