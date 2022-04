HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police responded to a shooting around 1:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Engleside Drive at the St. Luke’s apartments.

They found a juvenile at the scene who had sustained a single, non-life threatening injury.

Police on scene at the St. Luke’s apartments.

An investigation is currently underway, however Henrico police say they are not currently seeking anyone in connection to this shooting.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is available.