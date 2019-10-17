Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney’s brother misses his sister

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., (WIAT) — Amaree Thomas says he was with his 3-year-old sister, Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney, the night she disappeared.

Amaree, 11, says he misses her and wants her to come home. McKinney was abducted at a birthday party Saturday night at the Tom Brown Village housing projects in Avondale. Although there are people of interest the Birmingham Police are questioning, no one has been charged in the case.

“I believe she’s still in Birmingham somewhere,” Amaree said.

On Wednesday morning, police received a tip on Cupcake’s whereabouts and spent more than three hours searching apartments and cars on Jefferson Avenue in the West End neighborhood and surrounding area, but there were no signs of her.

“When I thought she was found, there was a lot of happiness, there was joy,” Amaree said. “When I figured it out, it was sadness in my head.”

Sharon Thomas, Cupcake and Amaree’s grandmother, said she is prayerful that her granddaughter will be found.

“As time goes on, it gets harder and harder, but I’m trying to keep it alive by talking to you today, and pleading and begging for the return of my grandbaby,” Thomas said.

Thomas holds out hope for his baby sister’s return.

“I miss her,” he said “Whoever has her needs to just bring her home.”

Anyone with information related to Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney’s kidnapping is urged to contact Birmingham Police at (205) 297-8413. Tips may also be directed to Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777. Those wishing to contribute to Crime Stoppers’ reward may donate by calling (205) 224-5003.



LATEST POSTS