Kids nationwide can now receive gifts through the USPS Operation Santa program

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Looking to spread some holiday cheer? Families all over the United States can now write to Santa with their holiday wish lists to get help providing gifts for their children. The United States Postal Service is expanding their Operation Santa program that helps get gifts to kids in need in every state.

The program started back in 1912 and opened to the public in the 1940s. They have been operating virtually in certain locations since 2017.

The program allows families struggling financially to write to “Santa’s official workshop” with their Christmas wish list. They then share those lists online and allow “adopters” to read the letters and pick lists they’d like to shop for.

According to USPS, the program is 108 years old and they have helped millions of children and families in need. A family does not need to be of any specific religious belief to participate.

Letters to Santa’s workshop will be accepted from today to Dec. 15. They must be sent in a stamped envelope with a return address to Santa at 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 88888. Personal information provided on the letter such as name and address will not be made publicly available.

After the USPS receives the letters they are uploaded to USPSOperationSanta.com for adopters to view and choose from. People can choose to donate to any number of lists, they can also work with their workplace to fulfill several wishes as a team.

Anyone in the giving spirit this year can begin choosing letters on Dec. 4.

