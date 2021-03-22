Kiwanis Club of Richmond holding shoe drive

Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — The Kiwanis Club of Richmond is trying to raise 1,000 pairs of new or gently-worn shoes for people in need.

The drive is for Soles4Souls, an organization that operates in partnership with 129 countries and across all 50 states. Shoes collected will be sent to developing nations such as Haiti. The club said this drive is part of “the Kiwanis mission to serve the children of the world.”

“We are honored to be partnering with the Soles4Souls team as it promotes entrepreneurship and puts refurbished shoes on feet in need,” said Harry Harris, President of the Kiwanis Club of Richmond.

Donations can be dropped off at the club’s office at 4101 Grove Avenue. For more information, you can contact the Richmond Kiwanis by calling 804-447-3769, emailing richmondkiwanis@comcast.net, on its Facebook page or website.