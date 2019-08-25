Largest hot sauce festival in the world kicks off in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Looking to Spice things up? Well, you are in luck, since the largest hot sauce festival in the world kicks off Sunday in southeast Austin.

The festival will feature live music and patrons will get to sample hundreds of sauces and vote on their favorites.

The family-friendly event is free to the public, but guests are asked to donate five dollars to the Central Texas Food Bank.

The 29th annual hot sauce festival will take place at Fiesta Gardens at 2101 Jesse E. Segovia Street and is expected to last from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.