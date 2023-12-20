LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police began releasing body camera videos Wednesday of officers responding to a mass shooting at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, which left three professors dead and a fourth injured.

Professor Cha Jan “Jerry” Chang, 64, of Henderson; Associate Professor Naoko Takemaru, 69, of Las Vegas, 69; and Assistant Professor Patricia Navarro Velez, 39, of Las Vegas, were killed on Dec. 6, 2023. Responding UNLV officers shot and killed the gunman, Anthony “Tony” Polito, 67. A fourth professor was also shot and survived.

Photos of Patricia Navarro Velez (left), Naoko Takemaru (center), and Cha Jan “Jerry” Chang, provided by UNLV

One hourlong video released Wednesday afternoon shows an officer running to the outside of Beam Hall where Polito’s body was lying. There appears to be initial confusion about a possible second shooter inside.

The video continues as officers search offices and classrooms. A second video shows a similar scene.

The videos released Wednesday were partially redacted with the faces of those seen blurred.

Polito, a long-time professor, was turned down for a UNLV job.

Authorities said they found a 15-page thesis written by Polito in which he took credit for decoding 18 characters he believed identified the Zodiac Killer, who used a code of symbols to communicate with police. Police never arrested anyone in the case.

Polito’s online presence depicted him as a scholar. His website listed his resume and educational achievements, including an MBA from Duke University and a Ph.D. from the University of Georgia.

LVMPD Sheriff Kevin McMahill said Polito had been “struggling financially” and that police found an eviction notice on his door. Polito wrote a list of people to target on campus and 22 letters officials say Polito sent to university personnel across the country. One such letter was intercepted and contained an “unknown white powder substance” that was later deemed harmless.

The release of the body camera video comes after several public records requests from media organizations, including Nexstar’s KLAS. More videos are expected to be released in the coming days.