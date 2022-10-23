LYNCHBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Liberty Flames football team defeated the Brigham Young Cougars 41-14 at home in front of the largest crowd in their stadium’s history.

The Flames had their season-highest rushing yards with 300 and total offensive yards with 547 in the rout against the Cougars, who finished the Oct. 22 game with just 258 total offensive yards.

Fans storm the field at Williams Stadium after the Liberty Flames’ win against the Brigham Young Cougars on Oct. 22 (Photo: liberty.edu)

Liberty tight end Austin Henderson (83) and right guard Brendan Schlittler (55) celebrating during their game against the Brigham Young Cougars on Oct. 22 (Photo: liberty.edu)

Liberty quarterback Jonathan Bennett threw for a career-high 247 yards and completed 24 of his 29 pass attempts, two of which made it into the end zone for touchdowns.

Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, where Liberty’s football team plays their home games, saw the largest-ever crowd in it’s history, with 24,012 fans filling the stands for the nationally-televised game.

With the win against the Cougars, the Flames have won five games in a row and move to 7-1.