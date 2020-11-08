Liberty’s last-second field goal defeats Virginia Tech 38-35

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Alex Barbir hit a career-long 51-yard field goal with 1 second remaining to lift No. 25 Liberty to a 38-35 victory over Virginia Tech.
Barbir had a 59-yard attempt blocked with 8 seconds left, and Virginia Tech’s Jermaine Waller returned it to the end zone for what appeared to be the game-winning score for the Hokies (4-3), but officials ruled that Virginia Tech had called a timeout before the attempt.
Malik Willis led the Flames, throwing for 217 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for 108 yards and a score.
Hendon Hooker paced Virginia Tech, throwing for 217 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for 156 yards and a touchdown.
