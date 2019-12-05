‘Light up the Tracks’ has Downtown Ashland all aglow

CENTER OF THE UNIVERSE, Va(WRIC)–Ashland is basking is the holiday glow. “Light up the Tracks” features more than a mile of holiday lights running along the tracks in downtown. The 5 year old event started as a way to welcome train passengers to the town. It has since grown to be a celebration of small town life in RVA as the town turns into a vintage Christmas village. Businesses up and down the strip are taking part.

Sponsored by the Downtown Ashland Association, this weekend features a Gingerbread Trail Scavenger Hunt and the Official Tree Lighting Ceremony. The mile of lights will be lit up until January 1, 2020. You can read about the event and all of the festivities happening over the next few weeks here.