Lightning strike temporarily closes spayground at park in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Families won’t be able to beat the heat at the sprayground at Dunncroft/ Castle Point Park this week after a lightning strike damaged the facility.

It was hit by lightning on Wednesday and Henrico County Recreation and Parks is not sure when the water features will reopen,

According to a Facebook post, staff are working on figuring out what was damaged and making repairs.

The following other Henrico facilities have spray parks:

  • Twin Hickory Park
  • Short Pump Park
  • Eastern Henrico Recreation Center

