Lightning strike temporarily closes spayground at park in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Families won’t be able to beat the heat at the sprayground at Dunncroft/ Castle Point Park this week after a lightning strike damaged the facility.
It was hit by lightning on Wednesday and Henrico County Recreation and Parks is not sure when the water features will reopen,
According to a Facebook post, staff are working on figuring out what was damaged and making repairs.
The following other Henrico facilities have spray parks:
- Twin Hickory Park
- Short Pump Park
- Eastern Henrico Recreation Center