Link to sign up for vaccine clinic in Norfolk gets leaked out to masses, leading to confusion, canceled appointments & long lines

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A link sent to certain to people in Virginia’s 1b vaccine category to sign up for a vaccine event at Norfolk’s Military Circle Mall on Thursday was leaked out the masses when it wasn’t intended to be.

That led to many people signing up and receiving confirmation that they’d be able to get their shot, only to be turned away.

Virginia Department of Health officials say they found out last night that the link, which was originally just sent to the correct people, was then shared out beyond that intended audience.

So they canceled all appointments and only rescheduled the valid ones (for people who qualify — ages 65 and up, frontline workers such as teachers, etc.)

Only 924 doses were scheduled to be given out Thursday.

NEW: Some serious confusion in @NorfolkVA today after a link to sign up for a #COVID19 vaccination got out to WAY too many people. @VDHgov Norfolk was only supposed to give out 924 new doses today @WAVY_News https://t.co/mHPcK0zSEV pic.twitter.com/9wA3EQzrS4 — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) February 4, 2021

Still, a long line formed outside of Military Circle on Thursday for appointments, wrapped around the mall. It wasn’t clear how many came thinking they’d be getting the vaccine, but some had reportedly stood outside for some time believing they get their shot. Chopper 10 got shots from above.

Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia’s vaccine coordinator, says this link sharing has been an issue they’re looking to fix.

“This has been one of the challenges with the registration platform that the federal government gave us. When we initially rolled this out, there was a system provided to every state by the federal government and one of the most frustrating things about it was that that link could be shared or that people could access clinics outside of their locality. A health department would set up an event and then all of a sudden it would be filled with people from all over the state.”

Avula says they’re working to start a new platform.

“So that is one of the many reasons we have shifted away from that registration platform. We are onboarding a new registration platform that will allow more accuracy and control over that to make sure that that doesn’t happen and to make sure that those essential work groups that are in 1b can really be prioritized for upcoming events.”

Meanwhile sign ups in Western Tidewater (Suffolk, Isle of Wight, etc.) are having a different issue. The local health department is not using the internet to sign up, only phones, with the reason being many people 65 and up either don’t have or have trouble using the internet. That’s led to people not being able to get through. Appointments were still available as of 11 a.m., but people kept getting a busy tone after trying to call for hours. Officials said to keep calling.

WAVY’s Chris Horne is at the Military Circle event and will have more coming up at noon on WAVY News 10.