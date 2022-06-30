(STACKER) — Admiring and envying the world’s biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can’t get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns or cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Virginia — including several from the Roanoke Valley and Lynchburg areas — from IMDb’s most popular list. Keep reading to see which favorite actors are from your home state.

Mason Alexander Park

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 11: Mason Alexander Park attends Netflix’s “Cowboy Bebop” Premiere at Goya Studios on November 11, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Netflix)

– Born: Fairfax, Virginia (7/12/1995)

– Known for:

— Gren in “Cowboy Bebop” (2021)

— Desire in “The Sandman” (2022)

— Montgomery Theater Fellow #1 in “Before You Know It” (2019)

Jason Sudeikis

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE — “Jason Sudeikis” Episode 1809 — Pictured: Host Jason Sudeikis during the monologue on Saturday, October 23, 2021 — (Photo By: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

– Born: Fairfax, Virginia (9/18/1975)

– Known for:

— Ted Lasso in “Ted Lasso” (2020-2022)

— Oscar in “Colossal” (2016)

— David Clark in “We’re the Millers” (2013)

Dermot Mulroney

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 24: Dermot Mulroney attends the premiere of Amazon Studios’ ‘Homecoming’ at Regency Bruin Theatre on October 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

– Born: Alexandria, Virginia (10/31/1963)

– Known for:

— Michael O’Neal in “My Best Friend’s Wedding” (1997)

— Steve Huberbrecht in “August: Osage County” (2013)

— Dirty Steve Stephens in “Young Guns” (1988)

Rob Lowe

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 29: Rob Lowe speaks onstage during the 25th anniversary of UCLA Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation’s “Taste for a Cure” event at Fairmont Century Plaza on April 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for UCLA)

– Born: Charlottesville, Virginia (3/17/1964)

– Known for:

— Billy Hicks in “St. Elmo’s Fire” (1985)

— Sodapop Curtis in “The Outsiders” (1983)

— Benjamin Oliver in “Wayne’s World” (1992)

Patrick Wilson

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 31: Patrick Wilson attends the Los Angeles premiere of “Moonfall” at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 31, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

– Born: Norfolk, Virginia (7/3/1973)

– Known for:

— Raoul in “The Phantom of the Opera” (2004)

— Jeff Kohlver in “Hard Candy” (2005)

— Josh Lambert in “Insidious” (2010)

Patton Oswalt

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: Patton Oswalt attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

– Born: Portsmouth, Virginia (1/27/1969)

– Known for:

— Matt Freehauf in “Young Adult” (2011)

— Remy in “Ratatouille” (2007)

— Roache in “Seeking a Friend for the End of the World” (2012)

Reed Birney

PARK CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 27: Reed Birney of ‘Lost Girls’ attends IMDb’s 30th Anniversary Dinner at The Sundance Film Festival on January 27, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

– Born: Alexandria, Virginia (9/11/1954)

– Known for:

— Richard in “Mass” (2021)

— Pop in “The Hunt” (2020)

— Donald Blythe in “House of Cards” (2013-2017)

Will Yun Lee

THE GOOD DOCTOR – Crazytown Dr. Park and Dr. Murphy treat an elderly Asian man brought to St. Bonaventure by his daughter after being the victim of a hate crime. In addition, Lea goes behind Shauns back to help raise his negative patient satisfaction scores on an all-new The Good Doctor, MONDAY, NOV. 1 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Jeff Weddell/ABC via Getty Images) WILL YUN LEE

– Born: Arlington, Virginia (3/22/1971)

– Known for:

— Stronghold Kovacs in “Altered Carbon” (2018-2020)

— Dr. Alex Park in “The Good Doctor” (2018-2021)

— Agent Park in “Rampage” (2018)

Jesse L. Martin

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – SEPTEMBER 06: Actor Jesse L. Martin attends The Paley Center for Media’s PaleyFest 2014 Fall TV Previews – The CW, at The Paley Center for Media on September 6, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

– Born: Rocky Mount, Virginia (1/18/1969)

– Known for:

— Tom Collins in “Rent” (2005)

— Detective Ed Green in “Law & Order” (1999-2008)

— Producer in “The Letter Carrier” (2016)

Diedrich Bader

AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE – “Graduation” – Katie goes to great lengths to appease Principal Ablin (Jerry Lambert) in order to ensure Taylor graduates high school. Meanwhile, Greg finishes ghost writing the final chapter of Lonnie’s (Matt Shively) book. And while Oliver is devastated to learn Cooper’s (Logan Pepper) family will be moving out of Westport, Anna-Kat tells Franklin (Evan O’Toole) she is ready to venture outside her comfort zone and plans to attend sleep-away camp during summer break on the season premiere “American Housewife,” WEDNESDAY, OCT. 28 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Richard Cartwright via Getty Images) DIEDRICH BADER

– Born: Alexandria, Virginia (12/24/1966)

– Known for:

— Lawrence in “Office Space” (1999)

— Rex in “Napoleon Dynamite” (2004)

— Miramax Security Guard Gordon in “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back” (2001)

Grant Gustin

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 20: Grant Gustin speaks at “The Flash” Special Video Presentation and Q&A during 2019 Comic-Con International at San Diego Convention Center on July 20, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

– Born: Norfolk, Virginia (1/14/1990)

– Known for:

— Barry Allen in “The Flash” (2014-2021)

— Barry Allen in “Supergirl” (2016-2019)

— The Flash in “Superhero Fight Club” (2015)

Billy Campbell

Billy Campbell poses during a ceremony at the 58nd Monte-Carlo Television Festival in Monaco on June 19, 2018. (Photo by VALERY HACHE / AFP) (Photo credit should read VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

– Born: Charlottesville, Virginia (7/7/1959)

– Known for:

— Cliff in “The Rocketeer” (1991)

— Mitch Hiller in “Enough” (2002)

— Quincey P. Morris in “Dracula” (1992)

Warren Beatty

HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 08: Actor Warren Beatty speaks onstage during American Film Institute’s 45th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to Diane Keaton at Dolby Theatre on June 8, 2017 in Hollywood, California. 26658_007 (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

– Born: Richmond, Virginia (3/30/1937)

– Known for:

— John Reed in “Reds” (1981)

— Clyde Barrow in “Bonnie and Clyde” (1967)

— Jay Bulworth in “Bulworth” (1998)

Skeet Ulrich

SANTA MONICA, CA – JANUARY 11: Actor Skeet Ulrich attends The 23rd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Critics’ Choice Awards )

– Born: Lynchburg, Virginia (1/20/1970)

– Known for:

— Billy in “Scream” (1996)

— Chris Hooker in “The Craft” (1996)

— Jethro Wheeler in “Into the West” (2005)

Hunter Parrish

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 20: Hunter Parrish appears on Amazon’s Style Code Live on October 20, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Amazon)

– Born: Richmond, Virginia (5/13/1987)

– Known for:

— Stan in “17 Again” (2009)

— Earl Gornicke in “RV” (2006)

— Lance in “Sleepover” (2004)

David Hornsby

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 24: David Hornsby arrives at the premiere of FX’s “It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia” season 14 at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on September 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Morgan Lieberman/Getty Images)

– Born: Newport News, Virginia (12/1/1975)

– Known for:

— Cricket in “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” (2006-2021)

— David in “Mythic Quest” (2020-2021)

— Boomer in “Good Girls” (2018-2020)

George C. Scott

American actor George C. Scott (1927 – 1999) sits behind a desk in a scene from the television series ‘East Side/West Side,’ New York, New York, 1963. (Photo by CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images)

– Born: Wise, Virginia (10/18/1927)

– Died: 9/22/1999

– Known for:

— General George S. Patton Jr. in “Patton” (1970)

— Bert Gordon in “The Hustler” (1961)

— John Russell in “The Changeling” (1980)

Jimmy Workman

– Born: Fairfax, Virginia (10/4/1980)

– Known for:

— Pugsley Addams in “The Addams Family” (1991)

— Pugsley Addams in “Addams Family Values” (1993)

— Transportation Department in “Star Trek” (2009)

David Arquette

PARK CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 24: David Arquette of ‘Spree’ attends the IMDb Studio at Acura Festival Village on location at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival – Day 1 on January 24, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

– Born: Winchester, Virginia (9/8/1971)

– Known for:

— Rob Geller in “Never Been Kissed” (1999)

— Dewey Riley in “Scream 3” (2000)

— Dewey Riley in “Scream 2” (1997)

Tim Reid

WASHINGTON – SEPTEMBER 17: Tim Reid, star of television show, “Sister, Sister,” speaks September 17, 2002 during the 2002 United Service Organizations (USO) Gala in Washington, DC. The USO honored former President George H. W. Bush the Spirit of Hope Award during the gala in recognition of his commitment to enhance the quality of life of the men and women in the United States military. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

– Born: Norfolk, Virginia (12/19/1944)

– Known for:

— Venus Flytrap in “WKRP in Cincinnati” (1978-1982)

— Ray Campbell in “Sister, Sister” (1994-1999)

— Producer in “Once Upon a Time… When We Were Colored” (1995)

Zachary Knighton

OAHU – JANUARY 20: Remember Me Tomorrow Higgins is in a complicated situation when 12-year-old Ella (Hala Finley), asks for help cracking a triple homicide that involves her mother. Also, Magnum bonds with Bob (Max Gail), a terminally ill veteran, while volunteering with the No Veteran Dies Alone Program and attempts to reunite him with his estranged family, on the CBS Original series MAGNUM P.I., Friday, April 1 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Pictured: Zachary Knighton as Orville “Rick” Wright. (Photo by Zack Dougan/CBS via Getty Images)

– Born: Alexandria, Virginia (10/25/1978)

– Known for:

— Jim Halsey in “The Hitcher” (2007)

— John Morgan in “The Prince and Me” (2004)

— Dr. Bryce Varley in “Flashforward” (2009-2010)

David Huddleston

TUSCON – DECEMBER 18: RIO LOBO, theatrical movie originally released December 18, 1970. Film directed by Howard Hawks. Pictured left to right, David Huddleston (as Dr. Ivor Jones, dentist), and John Wayne (as Cord McNally). Image is a frame grab. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

– Born: Vinton, Virginia (9/17/1930)

– Died: 8/2/2016

– Known for:

— The Big Lebowski in “The Big Lebowski” (1998)

— Olson Johnson in “Blazing Saddles” (1974)

— Judge in “The Producers” (2005)

James Avery

LOS ANGELES – JULY 7: Actor James Avery attends the world premiere of “I, Robot” at the Mann Village Theatre July 7, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)

– Born: Pughsville [now Suffolk], Virginia (11/27/1945)

– Died: 12/31/2013

– Known for:

— Shredder in “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” (1987-1993)

— Mr. Gantry in “Raise Your Voice” (2004)

— Les’ DMV Examiner in “License to Drive” (1988)

Randolph Scott

(Original Caption) Randolph Scott. Latest portrait of rugged film hero, made during production of RKO Radio’s big historical spectacle, Badman’s Territory.

– Born: Orange County, Virginia (1/23/1898)

– Died: 3/2/1987

– Known for:

— John Kent in “Roberta” (1935)

— Pat Brennan in “The Tall T” (1957)

— Bilge Smith in “Follow the Fleet” (1936)

Frankie Faison

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 06: Frankie Faison attends the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 06, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

– Born: Newport News, Virginia (6/10/1949)

– Known for:

— Landlord in “Coming to America” (1988)

— Coconut Sid in “Do the Right Thing” (1989)

— Chief Elliott Gordon in “White Chicks” (2004)

Joseph Cotten

American actor Joseph Cotten (1905 – 1994), 15th May 1969. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

– Born: Petersburg, Virginia (5/15/1905)

– Died: 2/6/1994

– Known for:

— Holly Martins in “The Third Man” (1949)

— Jedediah Leland in “Citizen Kane” (1941)

— Brian Cameron in “Gaslight” (1944)

John Payne

Closeups of John Payne. SEE NOTE

– Born: Roanoke, Virginia (5/28/1912)

– Died: 12/6/1989

– Known for:

— Fred Gailey in “Miracle on 34th Street” (1947)

— Joe Rolfe in “Kansas City Confidential” (1952)

— Ernie Driscoll in “99 River Street” (1953)

Brian Benben

IMPOSTERS — Season:1 — Pictured: Brian Benben as Max — (Photo by: Kurt Iswarienko/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

– Born: Winchester, Virginia (6/18/1956)

– Known for:

— Martin Tupper in “Dream On” (1990-1996)

— Roger Henderson in “Radioland Murders” (1994)

— Special Agent Arwood ‘Larry’ Smith in “Dark Angel” (1990)

Jason George

– Born: Virginia Beach, Virginia (2/9/1972)

– Known for:

— College Kid in “Fallen” (1998)

— Michael Bourne in “Sunset Beach” (1997-1999)

— David in “Kidnap” (2017)

Rob Estes

MONTE-CARLO, MONACO – JUNE 10: U.S Actor Rob Estes attends a photocall for the American TV series “90210” during the 2009 Monte Carlo Television Festival held at Grimaldi Forum on June 10, 2009 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

– Born: Norfolk, Virginia (7/22/1963)

– Known for:

— Sgt. Chris Lorenzo in “Silk Stalkings” (1991-1995)

— Kyle McBride in “Melrose Place” (1993-1999)

— Harry Wilson in “90210” (2008-2010)

John Wesley Shipp

US actor John Wesley Shipp arrives for the 46th International Emmy awards gala in New York City on November 19, 2018. – The International Emmy Award is an award ceremony bestowed by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in recognition to the best television programs initially produced and aired outside the United States. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

– Born: Norfolk, Virginia (1/22/1955)

– Known for:

— Henry Allen in “The Flash” (2014-2021)

— Mitch Leery in “Dawson’s Creek” (1998-2001)

— Officer Roy Larson in “NYPD Blue” (1994)

Wayne Newton

– Born: Norfolk, Virginia (4/3/1942)

– Known for:

— Professor Joe Butcher in “Licence to Kill” (1989)

— Julian Grendel in “The Adventures of Ford Fairlane” (1990)

— Wayne Newton in “Vegas Vacation” (1997)

William Russ

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JOHNNY CARSON — Pictured: (l-r) Actor William Russ during an interview with guest host Jay Leno on August 27, 1991 — (Photo by: Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

– Born: Portsmouth, Virginia (10/20/1950)

– Known for:

— Alan Matthews in “Boy Meets World” (1993-2000)

— Roger LoCocco in “Wiseguy” (1988-1990)

— Glen Garrey in “Keeping Company” (2021)

Stephen Furst

ST. ELSEWHERE — Season 5 — Pictured: Stephen Furst as Doctor Elliot Axelrod — Photo by: Frank Carroll/NBCU Photo Bank

– Born: Norfolk, Virginia (5/8/1954)

– Died: 6/16/2017

– Known for:

— Kent Dorfman in “National Lampoon’s Animal House” (1978)

— Vir Cotto in “Babylon 5” (1994-1998)

— Albert Ianuzzi in “The Dream Team” (1989)

Patrick Kilpatrick

US actor Patrick Kilpatrick arrives for a special red-carpet screening of “Night Walk” at the Landmark Theatre in Los Angeles, June 13, 2021. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

– Born: Orange, Virginia (8/20/1949)

– Known for:

— Knott in “Minority Report” (2002)

— Christian ‘The Sandman’ Naylor in “Death Warrant” (1990)

— Finn in “Last Man Standing” (1996)