(STACKER) — Three Virginia cities rank among the top 20 U.S. locations with the fastest-selling houses.

According to Redfin, home prices in Virginia were down 0.18% year-over-year in May 2023. But how fast are homes in Virginia selling in comparison to other cities across the U.S.?

Stacker compiled a list of metros where homes are selling the fastest, using data from Redfin. Metros are ranked by the fewest median days listed for sale in May, with ties broken by the number of home sales. Metros with over 300 home sales in May were included.

20. Roanoke, Virginia

Median days on market: 9

Total homes sold: 332

Median sale price: $290,000

19. Manchester, New Hampshire

Median days on market: 9

Total homes sold: 363

Median sale price: $459,900

18. Lynchburg, Virginia

Median days on market: 8

Total homes sold: 302

Median sale price: $284,900

17. Charlottesville, Virginia

Median days on market: 8

Total homes sold: 319

Median sale price: $463,750

16. Olympia, Washington

Median days on market: 8

Total homes sold: 329

Median sale price: $504,000

15. Rochester, New York

Median days on market: 8

Total homes sold: 774

Median sale price: $232,504

14. Tacoma, Washington

Median days on market: 8

Total homes sold: 955

Median sale price: $544,990

13. Omaha, Nebraska

Median days on market: 8

Total homes sold: 1,208

Median sale price: $307,000

12. Indianapolis, Indiana

Median days on market: 8

Total homes sold: 3,003

Median sale price: $300,000

11. Denver, Colorado

Median days on market: 8

Total homes sold: 4,384

Median sale price: $590,000

10. Reading, Pennsylvania

Median days on market: 6

Total homes sold: 371

Median sale price: $260,000

9. Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Median days on market: 6

Total homes sold: 420

Median sale price: $309,175

8. Fort Wayne, Indiana

Median days on market: 6

Total homes sold: 492

Median sale price: $247,500

7. Wichita, Kansas

Median days on market: 6

Total homes sold: 792

Median sale price: $230,000

6. Grand Rapids, Michigan

Median days on market: 6

Total homes sold: 1,022

Median sale price: $330,000

5. Cincinnati, Ohio

Median days on market: 6

Total homes sold: 2,316

Median sale price: $289,502

4. Seattle, Washington

Median days on market: 6

Total homes sold: 3,166

Median sale price: $800,000

3. Rockford, Illinois

Median days on market: 5

Total homes sold: 347

Median sale price: $170,000

2. York, Pennsylvania

Median days on market: 5

Total homes sold: 524

Median sale price: $267,000

1. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania