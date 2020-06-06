Live Blog: Hundreds participate in demonstration in Virginia Beach, Interim police chief apologizes for letter

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Nearly two weeks after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police, residents across the country, including Hampton Roads, have participated in demonstrations amid social unrest.
Here is the timeline of events in Hampton Roads Saturday:
1:30 p.m. — Protesters march on Independence Boulevard in Virginia Beach.
12:40 p.m. — Interim Police Chief Tony Zucaro of the Virginia Beach Police apologizes following a letter sent to Town Center businesses on Friday ahead of the demonstration.
“I apologize for how the letter sent to our Town Center business community characterized today’s event. It does not reflect the cooperative effort that has occurred between the Police Department’s leadership and event organizers. As soon as I learned about it, we contacted the organizers to apologize and to assure them that I did not approve the content. It did not reflect our expectations and understanding of today’s gathering or how we have worked with organizers to ensure they can host a peaceful and successful event. I have taken the necessary steps to ensure appropriate communications from the department will occur moving forward.”Interim Police Chief Tony Zucaro
12 p.m. — Demonstrators begin to gather at Mt. Trashmore ahead of the planned event in Virginia Beach.
10 a.m. — Virginia Beach Police have warned motorists to expect delays following a planned demonstration at Town Center in Virginia Beach Saturday afternoon.
Hundreds are expected to participate in the Black Lives Matter protest being held at Mt. Trashmore at 12:30 p.m. which will conclude with a march through Town Center.
Several protests have been planned throughout the weekend in remembrance of George Floyd and to bring change moving forward.
View the list of planned protests in Hampton Roads HERE.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
