Live Blog: Hundreds participate in demonstration in Virginia Beach, Interim police chief apologizes for letter

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Nearly two weeks after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police, residents across the country, including Hampton Roads, have participated in demonstrations amid social unrest.

WAVY News 10 app users can watch HERE.

Here is the timeline of events in Hampton Roads Saturday:

1:30 p.m. — Protesters march on Independence Boulevard in Virginia Beach.

Protesters peacefuly marching down north Independence in Virginia Beach right now. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/V11Vq6g33P — Mark Kurtz (@MarkKurtzWAVY) June 6, 2020

12:40 p.m. — Interim Police Chief Tony Zucaro of the Virginia Beach Police apologizes following a letter sent to Town Center businesses on Friday ahead of the demonstration.

“I apologize for how the letter sent to our Town Center business community characterized today’s event. It does not reflect the cooperative effort that has occurred between the Police Department’s leadership and event organizers. As soon as I learned about it, we contacted the organizers to apologize and to assure them that I did not approve the content. It did not reflect our expectations and understanding of today’s gathering or how we have worked with organizers to ensure they can host a peaceful and successful event. I have taken the necessary steps to ensure appropriate communications from the department will occur moving forward.” Interim Police Chief Tony Zucaro

12 p.m. — Demonstrators begin to gather at Mt. Trashmore ahead of the planned event in Virginia Beach.

People beginning to gather for the #BlackLivesMatter protest that starts at Mount Trashmore at 1pm and goes to Town Center. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/FT9M306Ohn — Deanna Bettineschi (@DeannaWAVY) June 6, 2020

10 a.m. — Virginia Beach Police have warned motorists to expect delays following a planned demonstration at Town Center in Virginia Beach Saturday afternoon.

To support a planned event, VBPD is closing NB Independence Blvd between S. Plaza Trail and Virginia Beach Blvd. starting @noon today. Follow detours. @VBPD — Virginia Beach (@CityofVaBeach) June 6, 2020

Due to a planned event at Town Center today there will be road closures in place. Vehicular access to Town Center will be limited to Market Street. Expect Delays. @CityofVaBeach — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) June 6, 2020

Hundreds are expected to participate in the Black Lives Matter protest being held at Mt. Trashmore at 12:30 p.m. which will conclude with a march through Town Center.

WAVY News 10’s reporter Deanna Bettineschi will be there. Stay with WAVY.com for more coverage

Several protests have been planned throughout the weekend in remembrance of George Floyd and to bring change moving forward.

View the list of planned protests in Hampton Roads HERE.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Latest Posts