Local bartender being honored after his death

by: Sutton Reekes

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Quy Pham, the local bartender who drowned last month while swimming in a triathlon, is being honored in Richmond.

The Veil Brewing Company is creating a beer in his memory. All the money made from the drink will go towards supporting Pham’s wife and daughters.

The release date of the beer has not been announced. Stay with 8News for updates.

