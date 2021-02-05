Local Bryant & Stratton location accepting donations for Chesterfield Food Bank

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s Bryant & Stratton College location has organized a canned food drive benefitting the Chesterfield Food Bank. It’s all part of the school’s efforts to “Spread the Love” with valentine’s day coming up.

Members of the community that are interested in donating can drop off canned and non-perishable goods in donation boxes located at the front desk of the Bryant & Stratton reception area at 8141 Hull Street Road.

Those who donate five or more food items will receive a red “Together We Win” long sleeve t-shirt as a thank you. Students at the school will rock their shirts on February 12 as part of the campus’s “BSC Red Out Day, which honors the college’s ongoing efforts to support its community through a series of service initiatives.