Local couple taking extra precautions on Dominican Republic honeymoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After six Americans died under mysterious circumstances in the Dominican Republic one local couple is taking precautions seriously.

Victims included Robert Wallace who dies after having a drink at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Resort. A couple from Maryland was also found dead at Bahia Principe Hotels.

When the story first broke, an 8News Producer was shocked to find out she was going to the Dominican Republic for her honeymoon.

She and her fiance said they don’t know how they will be able to have a good time with the thought of these mysterious deaths lingering in the back of their minds.

8News Producer Alyson Laughrun and fiancee Darren Olivo planned to take an exotic trip for their honeymoon.

“When my fiancée Darren started planning the honeymoon, it was supposed to be a big surprise,” Laughrun said. “I wasn’t supposed to find out until we went to the airport and had our tickets ready to go.”

Olivo was nervous about the shocking deaths of American tourist in the D.R. and decided to tell Laughrun two weeks in advance.

The engaged couple considered rearranging their upcoming trip.

“We reached out to the travel agent today to ask since this is all happening, what are our options since we have insurance,” Laughrun said. “Essentially, we were told that since nothing’s happened to us and nothing has happened at the resort that we’re going to, that there’s nothing the insurance can do.”

Laughrun and Olivo plan to be extremely cautious during their stay in Punta Cana.

“We can’t go anywhere by ourselves and we have to double check everything we eat and drink,” Laughrun said. “I told him I don’t want to leave the resort and I don’t want to go outside the ‘protected’ areas of the resort.”

8News reached out to AAA. Agents said there are travel insurance plans to allow people to cancel for any reason just make sure to check your policy first.

The State Department said it’s best to be aware of surroundings and follow the advice of resorts and tour operators.

