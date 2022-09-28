SUFFOLK, VA. (WAVY) — Local leaders and organizers are canceling and delaying events set for this weekend ahead of inclement weather accompanying Hurricane Ian.

Local events

In Suffolk, organizers have canceled the Suffolk Peanut Fest Parade previously scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1. The parade will not be rescheduled.

Only the parade is canceled. The festival itself is scheduled for the following weekend, Oct. 6-9. The family-friendly event honors the city’s agricultural heritage and devotion to peanuts.

Virginia Beach canceled Neptune Festival Boardwalk Weekend activities planned for Sept. 30-Oct. 2. There still will be some activities, including the International Sandsculpting Championship tent (Oct 3-Oct. 9). For more information, click here.

Newport News’ Fall Festival scheduled for this weekend is also canceled.

In Outer Banks, National Park Service officials have postponed the 150th-anniversary event for the Bodie Island Lighthouse.

Saturday’s event to celebrate the first lighting of the lighthouse is postponed due to the potential for heavy rainfall and flooding late this week. A new date and time for the event will be announced in the coming weeks.

Ranger-led educational programs and Bodie Island Lighthouse climbing opportunities have also been canceled for Saturday.

Schools and more

Maury High School’s homecoming game vs. I.C. Norcom, originally scheduled for Friday, has been moved to Thursday, September 29 at 7 p.m. due to the weather forecast. Other homecoming activities such as the dance, pep rally, etc. are being moved to Nov. 18 and 19.

