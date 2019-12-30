Skip to content
8News
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Traffic
Taking Action: 8News Investigates
Virginia News
U.S. & World
Politics
Capitol Connection
D.C. Bureau
Consumer Alerts
What’s Trending?
Weird News
8News En Español
Send a news tip to iReport8
Top Stories
Woman accused of using dog urine to pass drug test
Top Stories
Neighbors puzzled by ripped open, discarded Amazon boxes
Police: Petersburg bus aide charged with raping student
New Year’s resolution to quit smoking? ‘Quit, Don’t Switch’ to vaping
Police seek missing Chesterfield County man last seen Christmas Day
Weather
Today’s Outlook
Live VIPIR Radar
Hourly & 7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Closings and Delays
Report a Closing
Tracking the Tropics
Weather Cams
Weather Alerts
SPECIAL REPORT: Path of Destruction
SUBMIT: 8News School Kids of the Day
Video
Video Center
Livestream 8News
Live Breaking News
TV Listings
Digital Desk
8News Digital Exclusives
Holiday Headquarters
GMR Minute
8News En Español
Download the free 8News and StormTracker 8 mobile apps!
Lottery
Horoscopes
Community
Home for the Holidays
Positively Richmond
Community Calendar
Great 8 Weekend Events
In-Studio Interviews
Richmond Nights
Richmond ‘History Makers’
Better Future Fund
Showcase Richmond
Sports
Celebrating the STU: VCU Siegel Center’s 20th Anniversary
8Sports Blitz
Chase for the Championship
Washington Redskins
The Big Game
Experts
Real Estate Expert
Home Generator Expert
Hospice Care Expert
Wood Floor Refinishing
Contests
NOMINATE: Remarkable Women
CVWMA Recycling Quiz
Pro Football Challenge
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Contact Us
Intern With 8News
Download the free 8News and StormTracker 8 mobile apps!
8News is on Alexa!
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Police: Petersburg bus aide charged with raping student
Local media and close friend: Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn has arrived in Beirut
Posted:
Dec 30, 2019 / 04:59 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 30, 2019 / 04:59 PM EST
Local media and close friend: Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn has arrived in Beirut.
StormTracker 8
Don't Miss
Year in Review: What made headlines in Central Virginia
Mayor Stoney reflects on Richmond’s 2019: ‘I see the city going in the right direction’
Remarkable Women Contest
RVA Holiday Headquarters: Your guide to festive events across Central Virginia
More Don't Miss
Local Events