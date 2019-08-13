1 dead, 1 in critical condition after Spotsylvania County shooting

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — A man is dead and another is in critical condition after being shot in Spotsylvania County Monday night.

Deputies from the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 9900 block of Matti Hill Court for a reported shooting just after 9 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies say they found a man who had been shot dead. Minutes later, another man — who had been shot multiple times — showed up at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. He was taken to another area hospital in critical condition.

The victim who was pronounced dead at the scene was identified as 18-year-old James M. Wallin of Spotsylvania.

There’s no word on a suspected shooter at this time. The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting is an isolated incident.

Be sure to stay with 8News for updates on this developing story.