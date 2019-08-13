Breaking News
It’s a StormTracker 8 Severe Weather Alert Day. Click here to see when to expect storms

1 dead, 1 in critical condition after Spotsylvania County shooting

Local News

18-year-old from Spotsylvania identified as man killed

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — A man is dead and another is in critical condition after being shot in Spotsylvania County Monday night.

Deputies from the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 9900 block of Matti Hill Court for a reported shooting just after 9 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies say they found a man who had been shot dead. Minutes later, another man — who had been shot multiple times — showed up at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. He was taken to another area hospital in critical condition.

The victim who was pronounced dead at the scene was identified as 18-year-old James M. Wallin of Spotsylvania.

There’s no word on a suspected shooter at this time. The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting is an isolated incident.

Be sure to stay with 8News for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events