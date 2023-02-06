CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield are investigating a fatal shooting that happened near the 6700 block on Amster Road around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, February 5, 2023.

When they arrived, officers located three victims who had been shot. One victim was pronounced dead on-scene. The other two were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The identity of the deceased is being withheld while police notify family.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.