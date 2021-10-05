1 dead, 3 injured in four-car crash on Louisa Road

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 69-year-old man was killed and several others were injured during a crash on Louisa Road Sunday night.

Virginia State Police said James C. Thomas of Unionville died at the scene of the crash in the 14400 block of Route 22 (Louisa Road) on Oct. 3.

The investigation revealed that Thomas, who was driving a 2005 Nissan sedan, was traveling west in the eastbound lane over the double solid lines. The driver of a 2019 Kia Sorento heading east was trying to avoid the Nissan, spun and ended up facing west without making contact with the Nissan.

Thomas then made contact with a 2012 Ford sedan that was traveling behind the Kia. The Ford then struck the Kia. After contact with the Ford, the Thomas spun and was struck in the passenger side by an eastbound 2007 Saab sedan. State Police said Thomas was not wearing a seatbelt.

An 82-year-old female Louisa resident was driving the Ford. A 35-year-old female Louisa resident was driving the Kia. A 75-year-old female Louisa resident was driving the Saab. They were all transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening. There were no passengers in any of the vehicles.

The investigation is ongoing.

Photo: Virginia State Police