1 dead, 6 confirmed cases of coronavirus at DMV

(WRIC) — Virginia DMV confirmed Monday that six people have tested positive for COVID-19 and one person has died as a result of the disease.

According to a statement, four people tested positive for COVID-19 at DMV’s headquarters located in Richmond. Additionally, two people tested positive for COVID-19 at DMV’s Dahlgreen weigh station in King George County.

“We are mourning the loss of one of our colleagues,” the statement read.

DMV takes action when each case is reported. Each step in the process is carefully thought-out based on the situation. The information we receive guides our actions – to send employees home to self-quarantine, for how long, the level of cleaning needed, and who to notify as soon as possible. All decisions are based on the best information and guidance, available at the time, from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Jessica Cowardin, Virginia DMV

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST STORIES: