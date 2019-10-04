1 dead after house fire in Dinwiddie County

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Fire officials in Dinwiddie County say one person is dead after an overnight house fire.

A neighbor of the house, located in the 11000 block of Blackwell Road, called fire crews just before 3 a.m. Friday to report the fire. They told crews a person still might be in the home.

Fire crews made several attempts to locate the person and to attack the blaze, said Dennis Hale, Chief of Dinwiddie County Fire and EMS. During those initial searches of the house, one occupant was found dead inside the home.

A second occupant had escaped the fire prior to the fire department arriving. They were not injured and are now being helped by the American Red Cross, Hale said.

The deceased victim will be transported to the medical examiner’s office to confirm their identity and determine the exact cause of death.

It took crews about an hour to get the fire under control. The home is now a total loss, Hale said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, though officials believe it was accidental in nature.

