1 dead, another hospitalized after house fire in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person was killed and another was taken to the hospital after a Wednesday morning house fire in James City County.

8News Sister Station WAVY reports the fire broke out a home in the Ford’s Colony subdivision — in the 100 block of Worplesdon — of the county.

Crews responded to the blaze shortly after 7 a.m. It took them roughly 30 minutes to mark the fire under control.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time and investigators are still working to determine a cause.

