BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting that resulted in one person being killed and another being hospitalized.

Around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, deputies were called to the 25000 block of North James Madison Highway in the New Canton area for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, deputies found two men with gunshot wounds in the front yard of a residence. Personnel with Buckingham County Department of Emergency Services aided deputies in providing first aid.

One of the victims — identified as 31-year-old Devonte Nicholas of Dillwyn — was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim — a 32-year-old man from New Canton — was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Deputies arrested a suspect — identified as 31-year-old Floyd Chambers — in connection with the shooting. Chambers is being held without bond pending a future court hearing.

The incident remains under investigation by the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to the agency at 434-969-1772.