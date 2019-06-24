1 killed, another seriously injured in fiery Amelia County crash

One person was killed and another was seriously injured following a head-on collision in Amelia County over the weekend.

The crash occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday on Five Forks Road, roughly 1 mile west of Route 627.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling westbound on Five Forks Road when it crossed the center line and struck a 2002 Nissan SUV that was traveling eastbound.

The impact of the crash caused the Nissan to catch fire, authorities said.

The driver of the Nissan, who has been identified a 33-year-old John T. Hartman, of Amelia, died at the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet — 20-year-old Kassi L. Glass, of Amelia, was flown to VCU Medical Center for treatment of ‘serious injuries.’

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.