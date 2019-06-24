1  of  5
Breaking News
20-year-old dead after being shot multiple times in Petersburg 2 dead, several injured in I-95 near Spotsylvania crash Authorities investigate gas explosion at Florida shopping plaza Southern California reels from 7.1 quake DirectTV customers, you no longer have WRIC-TV. Click here to find out more

1 killed, another seriously injured in fiery Amelia County crash

Local News

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

One person was killed and another was seriously injured following a head-on collision in Amelia County over the weekend.

The crash occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday on Five Forks Road, roughly 1 mile west of Route 627.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling westbound on Five Forks Road when it crossed the center line and struck a 2002 Nissan SUV that was traveling eastbound.

The impact of the crash caused the Nissan to catch fire, authorities said.

The driver of the Nissan, who has been identified a 33-year-old John T. Hartman, of Amelia, died at the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet — 20-year-old Kassi L. Glass, of Amelia, was flown to VCU Medical Center for treatment of ‘serious injuries.’

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Richmond Headlines

More Richmond

Chesterfield Headlines

More Chesterfield County

Henrico Headlines

More Henrico County

Hanover Headlines

More Hanover County

The Tri-Cities Headlines

More The Tri-Cities

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events