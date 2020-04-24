1 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Powhatan County

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police say one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Powhatan County Friday afternoon.

Troopers say it happened in the area of Huguenot Trail (Route 711) and Judes Ferry Road.

“The preliminary investigation reveals that an adult male driver of a Ford F-550 hauling a trailer with a skid-steer loader was traveling westbound on Route 711 when he braked to avoid striking a vehicle in front of him,” VSP said in a release. “He then veered left crossing the center of the highway and into the eastbound travel lanes. A Volkswagen SUV that was traveling eastbound was struck head on by the Ford.”

The driver of the Volkswagen died at the scene.

The driver of the Ford was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. A passenger in the Ford was unharmed.

The crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team and the Safety Division Motor Carrier Unit.

