1 person in serious condition after Henrico East End fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A nighttime Christmas Eve fire in Henrico’s East End sent one person to the hospital in serious condition, according to the county’s fire department.

Fire crews responded to the 1900 block of N. Washington Street just after 9:15 p..m. and encountered a single-story home on fire. During extinguishing efforts, firefighters located and rescued one person from the home.

Authorities said the person was taken to VCU Medical Center in serious condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

