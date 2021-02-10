10 active cases of COVID-19 at Prince George High School

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WRIC) — Prince George High School is currently experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak. The school district tells 8News that 10 people are actively battling the virus and are in isolation.

A district spokesperson declined to say how many of these positive cases are students or teachers. Since students came back from break on Jan. 4, the district said the high school has had a total of 34 positive cases of COVID-19.

As of Monday, 52 people were reportedly in quarantine due to exposure to those with the virus and have not since tested positive.

Prince George County Public Schools said when a positive case is detected, the individual is asked to isolate and school nurses begin aiding in contact tracing. Anyone who has had close contact with the positive person, within six feet of them for a total of 15 minutes or more during a 24-hour period, is notified and asked to quarantine.

In an email, the school’s principal announced to families on Wednesday that the school will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, and asked that parents monitor their children for symptoms of the virus.

The news of the recent outbreak comes just days after Governor Ralph Northam urged all schools to offer an in-person learning option March 15.

Even though PGCPS says they have social distancing policies in place, they acknowledged Monday that 207 cases were reported since the first day of school in September.

District Superintendent Dr. Lisa Pennycuff said teachers and support staff have started to get vaccines.

CORRECTION 2/11/21: The number of positive COVID-19 cases at Prince George High School on Wednesday, Feb. 10, was incorrectly reported. This article has been updated with the correct information.