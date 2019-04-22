100K Meals Campaign: Help 8News and Puritan Cleaners feed kids in need

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Monday is the start of the 100,000 Meals Campaign, and 8News needs your help to feed children across Central Virginia.

Every year, 8News partners with Puritan Cleaners and asks the community to donate food or funds, so that kids will not go hungry as the school year ends and summer begins.

Open Arms Christian Child Development Center helped kick off the campaign by holding a food drive, with more than 200 kids helping out. In fact, they donated 2,000 items to the campaign.

Taylor Epps, a Pre-K teacher at Open Arms, helped organize the donations through all the different classrooms. She told 8News Meteorologist Matt DiNardo how they did it.

“We just got the kids really excited about donating to kids that don’t have as much food or might not be as fortunate to come home to a meal every night or breakfast in the morning,” Epps said.

Epps said they challenged other Pre-K classrooms to a goal of 500.

“We were really hopeful that we would get about half of it, and we actually exceeded our goal. The goal was 500 and we got 637,” Epps told 8News.

The Pre-K teacher said the challenge taught the core values at Open Arms, which is about giving to others.

“The biggest thing that we try to instill in them was the character principle of empathy — maybe to see how other kids are feeling when they don’t have food,” Epps said.

You can help out the 100K Meals Campaign by dropping off food or money at any Puritan Cleaners location until May 4.

8News is also having a friendly competition between the morning news team and evening news team to see who can raise the most donations.

If you want to support the morning team, tap or click here. If you want to support the evening team, tap or click here.

A $10 donation gives a child 40 meals.

Puritan Cleaners 100K Meals 2019 visited the West End Christian School in Hopewell and the Chesterfield County Technical Center.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.