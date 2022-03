POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Powhatan County Fair is returning for its 103rd year this spring.

The three-day event kicks off May 13 at the county fairgrounds at 4042 Anderson Hwy, Powhatan, VA 23139.

Admission and parking are both free. Pets are also allowed at the fair.

There will be rides, food and drinks, music, arts and crafts, and much more.

There will even be helicopter rides. Those tickets can be found on the Powhatan County Fair website.