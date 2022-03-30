RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)–A historic $104 million donation to VCU Health could help people suffering with liver disease.

VCU received the donation from R. Todd Stravitz, M.D. and his family’s Barbara Brunckhorst Family Foundation. The gift will support the Sanyal-Stravitz Institute for Liver Disease and Metabolic Health in its efforts to stop, prevent and reverse liver disease.

One woman, who had suffered from a liver condition for several years, had the support of VCU doctors and their successful performance of a rare liver transplant.

Karen Luper received a liver transplant in 2020, having dealt with liver problems for nearly two decades.

Complications from hepatitis caused her to develop cirrhosis of the liver after she had undergone a blood transfusion.

“It had decompensated to the point that I needed a transplant,” she said.

Dr. Todd Stravitz, who formerly served as medical director of liver transplantation at VCU Health’s Hume-Lee Transplant Center, managed Luper’s condition for many years.

He said that, although she desperately needed a liver transplant, she wasn’t in the best position to get one.

“She wasn’t quite sick enough even though she was very sick, so we started looking for living donors,” he said.

VCU is one of three programs in the country that started using the living donor liver transplant procedure in the 90’s, said Dr. Stravitz.

Luper’s children, including her son Brenton Luper, offered to donate, but they were incompatible because of their blood types.

“Growing up, my mom was sick,” he said. “I think you look at your relationship with your parents in a different way like ‘Hey there is potentially an expiration with this.'”

However, one VCU surgeon did eventually perform the transplant with a piece of Mr. Luper’s liver despite his incompatibility.

“One of our surgeons has had quite a bit of experience with doing cross A/B/O blood type living donor liver transplantation and that’s how we were able to transplant Ms. Luper with her son’s right lobe,” said Dr. Stravitz.

Luper said she’s finally able to do things throughout the day that she wouldn’t have had the ability to do before.

“You feel the difference in your energy level, you’re not constantly feeling exhausted or not worrying about some other complication,” she said.